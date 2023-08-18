3 people arrested during latest Bear Creek Greenway fire safety patrol

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Three people were arrested during a fire safety patrol of the Bear Creek Greenway.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the Jackson County Board of Commissioners voted to close all county-owned off-trail areas of the greenway during this year’s fire season. People can still use the paved areas, but everything off the path is closed.

On Thursday morning, deputies patrolled the greenway between Medford and Talent to make sure no one was violating the fire season closure.

According to JCSO, the deputies found multiple encampments with trash and human waste.

Three suspects were arrested, investigators said. Two of them were charged with trespassing and offensive littering, and the other had an active warrant.

JCSO said deputies handed out detailed maps showing the closed areas and a list of resources for people who are homeless.

