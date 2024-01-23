4 arrested after burglary investigation spanning across 2 counties

Posted by Taylar Ansures January 23, 2024

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – Four people were arrested after a interagency investigation across Coos and Douglas Counties.

According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation was launched after a a burglary was reported at a Bandon residence back in December where several fire arms, large amounts of cash, gold, and silver were taken.

The sheriff’s office says six search warrants were served between Douglas and Coos County, resulting in the arrest of  Matthew Knapp, 45, Daniel Knapp, 55,  Kyle Vanalstine, 29, And Rebecca Aseere, 23.

The sheriff’s office says several firearms, over $100 thousand, three vehicles, and pounds of various controlled substances – including methamphetamine and marijuana – were seized.

The sheriff’s office says this is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 541-396-7800.

