Incident management allows lightning fire to safely burn near Chemult

CHEMULT, Ore. – The Forest Service is continuing to monitor a 35 acre lightning caused wildfire that has been burning for over a week.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Little Yamsay Fire was first spotted around 6 p.m. April 20 just southeast of Chemult in Klamath County.

Fire officials are currently preparing containment lines rather than putting the fire completely out.

Incident management commander Evan Wright says this is a way to introduce natural fire back into the landscape.

“We have the authority to evaluate those and consider resource availability, the timing of the fire, the location, the weather and all those other factors that go into it to instead of put it out at the smallest size, potentially use it and assist it in a very controlled way,” Wright said.

Wright says while the Little Yamsay Fire is not a prescribed fire, there are other prescribed burns happening in that area.

By the end, the fire will have successfully and safely burned around 6,000 acres.

