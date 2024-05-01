Incident management allows lightning fire to safely burn near Chemult

Posted by Taylar Ansures April 30, 2024

CHEMULT, Ore. – The Forest Service is continuing to monitor a 35 acre lightning caused wildfire that has been burning for over a week.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Little Yamsay Fire was first spotted around 6 p.m. April 20 just southeast of Chemult in Klamath County.

Fire officials are currently preparing containment lines rather than putting the fire completely out.

Incident management commander Evan Wright says this is a way to introduce natural fire back into the landscape.

“We have the authority to evaluate those and consider resource availability, the timing of the fire, the location, the weather and all those other factors that go into it to instead of put it out at the smallest size, potentially use it and assist it in a very controlled way,” Wright said.

Wright says while the Little Yamsay Fire is not a prescribed fire, there are other prescribed burns happening in that area.

By the end, the fire will have successfully and safely burned around 6,000 acres.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Taylar Ansures
View More Posts
Taylar Ansures is a producer and reporter for NBC5 News. Taylar is from Redding, California and went to California State University, Chico. After graduating, she joined KRCR News Channel 7 in Redding as a morning producer. She moved to Southern Oregon in 2022 to be closer to family and became KTVL News 10’s digital producer. Taylar is currently finishing her Master's Degree in Professional Creative Writing through the University of Denver. In her free time, Taylar frequents independent bookstores and explores hiking trails across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
Producer/Reporter
Skip to content