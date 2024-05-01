Oregon Republican state legislators visit U.S.-Mexico border

YUMA, Ariz. – A group of Oregon Republican state representatives visited the U.S.-Mexico border this week, including Canyonville Representative Christine Goodwin and Port Orford Senator David Brock Smith.

The group of legislators visited the border as well as a local hospital and child advocacy center.

They believe a large percentage of the fentanyl in their communities comes from Mexico.

Senator Brock Smith is also concerned about how prevalent human trafficking is during border crossings.

“We just had a huge bust with OSP and the Douglas County Sheriff near Roseburg just a few weeks ago,” Senator Brock Smith said, “so it’s critically important that we understand what is happening and more importantly, what isn’t happening down here at the border.”

Representative Christine Goodwin said being able to talk with the state border patrol staff in Arizona was eye-opening for her.

She said about 50% of fentanyl in the U.S. comes across the U.S.-Mexico border.

“It not only does not protect our citizens of the United States, but it is not protecting these illegal immigrants,” Representative Goodwin said, “they are exposed to the most inhumane treatment imaginable. They are not coming here, they soon find out, for a better life.”

Goodwin said she will be working in the state legislature to address some of the issues at the border that are affecting Oregonians.

She wants Oregon to collaborate with other state governments along the border going forward.

