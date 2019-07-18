4 burglary suspects caught, 1 still sought by Medford police

MEDFORD, Ore. – One suspect is still on the loose after four others were arrested in connection with a Medford business burglary.
The Medford Police Department said Dewclaw Archery on West Main Street was burglarized on May 18, 2019. A group of suspects got away with eight compound bows and a cash register, causing $800 in damage in the process.
Surveillance video of the crime was shared on MPD’s Facebook page, leading to several valuable leads, police said.
In the weeks since the burglary, officers said they were able to find all but two of the stolen bows after numerous people were interviewed.
By July 18, four of the five suspects allegedly involved were arrested.
The one suspect who remains wanted by police was identified as 37-year-old Richard Anthony Aguiar. He was described as 6’2” tall weighing 420 pounds.
The other suspects were identified as 23-year-old Christian Douglas Cochran, 22-year-old Jordan Eric Cardenas, 31-year-old Brandi Rachael Shamblin, and 25-year-old Jeremy Giblin.
MPD said, “The investigation revealed that Aguiar, Cochran, and Cardenas committed the burglary, and Shamblin and Giblin received the stolen property after the crime.”
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Aquiar is asked to call 911 or 541-770-4783.