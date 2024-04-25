MPD submits Asante deaths investigation results to Jackson County DA

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Jackson County DA’s Office says it has received the results of the Medford Police Department’s investigation into potential drug diversion at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.

According to the DA, the results were received Thursday afternoon.

The police investigation surrounded reports that a former Asante nurse stole and misused controlled substances which resulted in serious infections in several patients.

NBC5 News first broke the news about MPD’s investigation back in December. According to the DA’s office, Patrick Green, Chief Deputy District Attorney is currently reviewing the results of the investigation which include tens of thousands of documents, medical records, and interviews with dozens of witnesses.

“I would like thank the Medford Police Department for its diligent and meticulous work on this complex and expansive investigation,” Green said. “I want to assure the community that I am working hard to review the results of the investigation expeditiously. If charges are filed, I will remain the lead prosecutor and assign two other senior prosecutors as co-counsel to assist with the prosecution. I share the community’s concern with this case and will ensure it remains a top priority going forward.”

The DA says no further information will be released at this time.

