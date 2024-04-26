BLM holding public meetings about Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Bureau of Land Management is holding public meetings to discuss a new plan for managing the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument.

BLM said the monument is currently split up and managed under three different plans and BLM is looking to consolidate the management into one plan.

The new proposed plan will cover a number of issues like wildfire, recreation, livestock grazing and wildlife.

At the public meetings next month, community members will be able to meet part of the team from BLM that helped put the plan together.

BLM’s Kyle Sullivan said, “we are seeking public input to help refine the plan. We want to know if we missed the mark on any of our alternatives, if there’s any other resources or scientific information we should be using in our analysis.”

BLM is holding a virtual meeting on May 8 at 6 p.m.

The first in person meeting is at the Medford Armory at 5 p.m. on May 14.

Then they will head to Klamath Community College at 5 p.m. on May 16.

The last meeting will be at the Pinehurst School in Ashland at 1 p.m. on May 18.

