4 former Minneapolis officers indicted for violating George Floyd’s constitutional rights

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (NBC) – A federal grand jury indicted four former Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s arrest and death.
The three-count indictment, unsealed Friday, alleges the officers violated Floyd’s constitutional rights from unreasonable seizure and excessive force.
It names Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao.
Chauvin, Thao and Kueng are charged with violating Floyd’s right to be free.
All four officers are charged for failing to provide Floyd with medical care.
Chauvin is also charged in a second indictment, stemming from the arrest and neck restraint of a 14-year-old boy in 2017.
In April, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for his role in George Floyd’s death.
Video of the fatal arrest showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.