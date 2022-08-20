4 people who lost their life to the McKinney Fire positively identified

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff August 19, 2022

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. – The four people who died in the McKinney Fire in Northern California have been positively identified.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said using rapid DNA technology and dental analysis they were able to identify the decedents as:

  • Kathleen Shoopman, age 73, of Klamath River, California
  • Charles Kays, age 79, of Klamath River, California
  • Judith Kays, age 82, of Klamath River, California
  • John Cogan, age 76, of Klamath River, California

“The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victims. If you are willing, please keep those affected by this fire in your prayers,” said Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue.

As of Friday afternoon, the McKinney Fire covered 60,392 acres and 95% contained.

