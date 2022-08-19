Douglas County investigators searching for missing man

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A man was reported missing in Douglas County.

On Thursday, August 18, 63-year-old Rick Leroy Garrett reportedly told a friend he was injured and needed help near Dear Lick Falls in the Tiller area.

Search and rescue crews along with deputies searched the area, but they couldn’t find Garrett.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said he was last known to be driving a 1999 GMC Sierra Extended Cap pickup truck with a lumber rack, silver toolbox, and a “Deadhead” sticker.

Garrett was described as a white man, 5’9” tall, 170 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Garrett’s disappearance is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 541-440-4471.