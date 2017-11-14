49 dogs need new homes in the Rogue Valley

Medford, Ore. — If you’re looking to add a four-legged friend to your family So Humane has nearly 50 new dogs up for adoption.
Starting Wednesday, 49 dogs recently rescued by the Saving Train from Fresno, California, will be ready to find new loving homes.
“We do have a lot of holds on them currently and so we do expect to be pretty busy and get a lot of these animals adopted out the first day that they are available for adoption,” says Sierra Johnson of SO Humane, “It should be really great.”
SO humane is located in Medford at 2910 Table Rock Rd.
NBC5 News at Sunrise anchor Taelor Rian was born near Los Angeles, California but spent most of her childhood in Tucson, Arizona. She graduated with a Journalism degree from Biola University in La Mirada, California.
Before joining the NBC5 News team, she was an anchor and reporter for JUCEtv, an international faith based entertainment network. There she had the opportunity to interview some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Morgan Freeman, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Ashley Judd, Rosario Dawson and Emma Watson. Before that she was a reporter for KAUZ in Wichita Falls, TX. Taelor also interned at KABC and Fox 11 in Los Angeles.
Taelor loves cooking up new recipes, rooting for her favorite NBA teams, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Clippers, and trying out Do It Yourself crafting projects.
Leave a Comment: