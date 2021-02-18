$5 million gift, largest in Asante’s history, for cancer center

MEDFORD, Ore. — Thursday morning, Asante’s team announced the largest gift in its history — $5 million. It comes from Mary and Dick Heimann who are both community leaders and philanthropists. Asante said it is a life-changing gift to the people in Southern Oregon who need cancer care.
The Heimann’s $5 million gift to the Asante Foundation will name the regional cancer center building in Medford. “For the community that we love, we wanted to do something that will leave a legacy,” said Dick Heimann, co-founder and vice chairman-emeritus of Lithia Motors. “The services and conveniences will provide excellence in medical care within this facility and will have a tremendous impact on so many people.”
“Donor generosity through AsanteForward ensures these all-important expansion projects can continue. This historic gift is a testament to the community’s devotion to helping each another—particularly the 2,000 people diagnosed with cancer in Southern Oregon every year,” said Floyd Harmon, Executive Director, Asante Foundation. “We’re grateful for the Heimann’s leadership and advocacy for people with cancer and their families.”
AsanteForward is a $50 million fundraising campaign with a timeline of roughly 7 to 10 years. Asante says with the Heimann’s donation, it has now exceeded its halfway mark, just three years in.
The Heimann Cancer Center will join Spears Cancer Center as part of the Asante Regional Cancer Institute, bringing all outpatient cancer services under one roof. This includes imaging, radiation, chemotherapy, lab tests and doctor consultations, and an array of supportive services, increasing the ease and access of Asante’s cancer services for patients. Construction is currently underway for the 80,000-square-foot building and it is expected to open in early 2022.
“When we saw the regional cancer center plans and the possibilities for this community, it was really important for us to be able to make a gift and inspire others. It’s going to be a very special place,” said Mary Heimann.
“Our hope is that this becomes the second largest gift in Asante’s history, inspiring others to make an even bigger gift to make AsanteForward a success,” said Dick Heimann.
Asante said a portion of the Heimann’s gift will help build a pediatric cancer clinic to help children facing cancer, in the new children’s hospital-within-a-hospital in the patient pavilion under construction at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.
Additionally, Asante said the Heimann Medical Chair endowment will help Asante recruit and retain top medical leaders for cancer care.
Madison LaBerge is the anchor of NBC5 News Weekends at 6 and 11. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She loves living in the Pacific Northwest. She can’t get over “how green everything is!” When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon.
Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!