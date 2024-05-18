$50M coming to Oregon and Washington to reduce wildfire risk

The USDA Forest Service is investing $50.7 million in Oregon and Washington to reduce wildfire risk to local communities.

In an announcement made Tuesday, Oregon will receive more than $24 million and Washington will receive more than $26.6 million in community wildfire defense grant awards.

These grants are part of more than $250 million being invested in 158 projects across 31 states, two territories, and 11 Tribes.

In Oregon more than $24 million in projects are being funded. That includes $250,000 to Josephine County Community Wildfire Protection Plan.

For a breakdown of the funding visit the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website.

