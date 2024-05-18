CDC reports drowning rates in the U.S. have increased

UNITED STATES – The drowning rate in the U.S. is spiking according to the CDC.

The number of accidental drownings stayed pretty constant in the 2010’s, with roughly 4,000 per year.

However in this decade, the number went up 500 or 600 each year.

The highest numbers are among pre-school aged children. About 15% of adults in the U.S. say they don’t know how to swim. That’s approximately 40 million people.

The CDC is funding programs at the Red Cross and YMCA to help provide lower cost swimming lessons.

