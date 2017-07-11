Missing 6-year-old Albany boy killed on I-5

Albany, Ore. – A 6-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and killed on Interstate 5 after he was reported missing from his Albany home on the night of July 10.
Oregon State Police said the Linn County Sheriff’s Department first received a call reporting the boy missing around 9:33 p.m.
Four deputies were dispatched to search the surrounding areas.
At around 9:40 p.m. OSP troopers were dispatched to a collision involving a commercial motor vehicle and a pedestrian on Interstate 5 near milepost 230, roughly 3 miles south of Albany.
OSP said in investigation concluded the missing 6-year-old was the reported pedestrian. He was killed in collision.
Troopers said there is no indication of any wrongdoing, and the vehicle operators are cooperating with the investigation.
Police will not be releasing the name of the boy who was killed.