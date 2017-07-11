Police: “Suspicious circumstances” surround Ana Fire

Summer Lake, Ore. – Oregon State Police say a fire that has burned over 6,200 acres in Lake County may have started “under suspicious circumstances.”
The Ana Fire was first reported around 3:00 p.m. on July 8.
The fire burning brush and juniper in rocky terrain quickly spread due to gusty winds.
Days later, hundreds of fire personnel continue to work on suppressing the Ana Fire, which is now 20% contained.
On July 11, Oregon State Police said their arson unit was advised the fire could be suspicious in nature.
They’re asking for the public’s assistance in determining the cause of the fire.
Anyone with information is asked to call 541-776-6111 and reference Detective Feland as the lead investigator.