6-year-old with special needs reported missing in North Carolina

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WCNC/NBCNC) – Authorities in North Carolina are searching for a 6-year-old who went missing over the weekend.
Multiple agencies including the FBI are searching for Maddox Ritch. He was last seen Saturday walking around Rankin Lake Park in Gaston County with his dad and another adult.
His father told police the 6-year-old—who is also autistic—ran ahead of the group, causing him to lose sight of the child.
Now, dozens of search parties are out on foot and in the air combing through 1,400 acres in the hopes of finding Maddox.
Gastonia Police Chief Robert Helton said, “No piece of information is too small. Something that you may thing is insignificant may be helpful in our case.”
Maddox is 4’3” with blonde hair, blues eyes and does not talk.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Gastonia police.