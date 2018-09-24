Medford’s Cracker Barrel to open on October 22

MEDFORD, Ore. – Cracker Barrel will be opening their new restaurant in Medford in less than a month.
The restaurant has set its opening date for Monday, October 22nd at 6 a.m.
Right now, the restaurant and store is still looking to hire.
The company is looking to fill 180 full and part-time positions at its Center Drive location.
Jobs are on both the restaurant and retail side.
Of course, one of the most unique things about Cracker Barrel is that each restaurant is decorated with authentic memorabilia and décor that highlights the community it’s in.
Decorations for the Medford location it includes a 1940’s “Piggy Pear” sign from Highcroft Orchards and pieces that highlight Medford’s lumber, fruit and agriculture industries.
Job candidates are encouraged to apply at http://www.CrackerBarrel.com/careers
A list of available positions in Medford can be found here: https://bit.ly/2vISAYN