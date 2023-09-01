7-year-old Oregon boy battling leukemia wishes for the trip of a lifetime

His diagnosis also meant taking a step back from doing things he loved in order to protect his health.

“I really wanted to escape the hospital,” said Wesley. “I had to take hard medications like ones that tasted bad.”

Hospital trips consisted of endless tests, procedures and time apart from his older brother Zach, because of COVID-19 regulations.

“I think a lot of Wesley’s hardships of wanting to leave the hospital was to be with his brother, leave the hospital, be with the family,” said Zoe. “We were all just separated.”

Zoe said Wesley is full of life and adds, “[He’s] quite a fun character to have in our family. He is so loving and so tender.”

She said Wesley loves the outdoors, playing with his older brother Zach and digging in the sand on the beach.

David said he definitely likes to joke around too.

“What did you miss most not being with him?” asked KGW’s Daisy Caballero. “Playing with him, playing video games with him,” said Zach.