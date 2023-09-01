Flash Flood Watch in effect for McKinney Fire burn scar

Posted by Taylar Ansures September 1, 2023

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The National Weather Service says a flash flood watch is in effect through 11 p.m. Friday for the 2022 McKinney Fire and Head Fire burn scars.

As of the latest update from incident management, the Happy Camp Complex is currently 27,161 acres with 45% containment.

Officials say cooler temperatures and thunderstorms are predicted today on the Happy Camp Complex.  Last night, the Elliot and Ufish fires held within established fire lines.

The east side of the Happy Camp Complex saw minimal fire activity overnight.

The following zones are still under evacuation orders within Siskiyou County:

  • SIS-1120-A
  • SIS-1236-C
  • SIS-1301
  • SIS-1304
  • SIS-1402
  • SIS-1233-D
  • SIS-1236-D
  • SIS-2001-D

The following zones are under evacuation warnings within Siskiyou County:

  • SIS-1120-C
  • SIS-1120-F
  • SIS-1120-E
  • SIS-1236-A
  • SIS-1233-A
  • SIS-2001-B
  • SIS-1316
  • SIS-1515
  • SIS-1518
  • SIS-1701
  • SIS-1405
  • SIS-1310
  • SIS-1307
  • SIS-1230-B
  • SIS-1230-A
  • SIS-1206

You can find your zone here.

An evacuation shelter has been established at the Khatishraam Wellness Center at 1403 Kahtishraam, Yreka.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Taylar Ansures
View More Posts
Taylar Ansures is a producer and reporter for NBC5 News. Taylar is from Redding, California and went to California State University, Chico. After graduating, she joined KRCR News Channel 7 in Redding as a morning producer. She moved to Southern Oregon in 2022 to be closer to family and became KTVL News 10’s digital producer. Taylar is currently finishing her Master's Degree in Professional Creative Writing through the University of Denver. In her free time, Taylar frequents independent bookstores and explores hiking trails across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
Producer/Reporter
Skip to content