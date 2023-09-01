Flash Flood Watch in effect for McKinney Fire burn scar

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The National Weather Service says a flash flood watch is in effect through 11 p.m. Friday for the 2022 McKinney Fire and Head Fire burn scars.

As of the latest update from incident management, the Happy Camp Complex is currently 27,161 acres with 45% containment.

Officials say cooler temperatures and thunderstorms are predicted today on the Happy Camp Complex. Last night, the Elliot and Ufish fires held within established fire lines.

The east side of the Happy Camp Complex saw minimal fire activity overnight.

The following zones are still under evacuation orders within Siskiyou County:

SIS-1120-A

SIS-1236-C

SIS-1301

SIS-1304

SIS-1402

SIS-1233-D

SIS-1236-D

SIS-2001-D

The following zones are under evacuation warnings within Siskiyou County:

SIS-1120-C

SIS-1120-F

SIS-1120-E

SIS-1236-A

SIS-1233-A

SIS-2001-B

SIS-1316

SIS-1515

SIS-1518

SIS-1701

SIS-1405

SIS-1310

SIS-1307

SIS-1230-B

SIS-1230-A

SIS-1206

You can find your zone here.

An evacuation shelter has been established at the Khatishraam Wellness Center at 1403 Kahtishraam, Yreka.

