8 arrested in Portland demonstrations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW/NBC) – Anti-government demonstrators smashed windows at the Democratic Party of Oregon building in Portland Wednesday.

The vandalism took place just hours following President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The group responsible for the damage marched through parts of the city Wednesday evening.

There were at least 100 people, many dressed in all black.

Marchers held banners that had various messages including “we are ungovernable” and “a new world from the ashes.”

At least eight people were arrested.

Federal officers declared an unlawful assembly outside the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building after demonstrators began throwing rocks, eggs and vandalizing the building.

