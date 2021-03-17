8 dead in Atlanta-area shootings, suspect in custody

Police have a suspect in custody, arrested after a brief manhunt. Now the authorities are trying to determine if this was a hate crime.
In Atlanta, there are still a lot of moving pieces. Investigators are looking at three different crime scenes. We’re talking about three different shootings that all unfolded within the span of about an hour. In fact, two of them happened within feet of each other.
The first shooting happened about 45 minutes north of Atlanta. Officers there are got a call for shots fired.
As officials there were working police here in the city of Atlanta got calls for shots fired at a similar business. And while they were there they got calls were shots fired at a business across the street. So officials do believe that all three of these shootings are connected.
They’ve arrested one man, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, and put him into custody as well. But what officials are not commenting on as of right now is the motive.
They are not releasing a motive, nor are they labeling this a hate crime, but they are not ruling it out saying that they are looking at all possibilities in the shooting.
Now we do know that President Biden has been briefed on this, he’s been in touch with the Atlanta mayor.
We’re also expecting to get some sort of update from officials throughout the day as they work to piece all of this together.