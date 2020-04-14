91-year-old Michigan woman returns home after beating COVID-19

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/NBC News) — When it comes to COVID-19, we usually hear more about the number of new positive cases and deaths than the people who get it and survive.
But the truth is, lots of people beat the virus, even the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.
Over the weekend, a 91-year-old Cheboygan woman who defied the odds and beat COVID-19 returned home.
Celebrating a survivor with a parade of cars, Lucille Scheele was honored by friend, family and neighbors after she won a two-and-a-half-week battle with COVID-19.
“The emotion was surreal, it really brought tears in my eyes,” Lucille’s daughter Renee Brown said.
Lucille noticed a tickle in her throat about three weeks ago and then was diagnosed with pneumonia, then COVID-19.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Lucille said. “I wouldn’t wish it on anybody though.”
Her family doing everything they could to stay connected with her as she fought for her life at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey.
“My sister would talk to the doctors and the nurses every day, who were wonderful. We would call like three times a day and would do a phone message with everybody,” Renee said. “Everybody would pray for her and that’s how we kind of updated everyone.”
“The nurses were really great,” Lucille said. “I can’t imagine what they put themselves through to take care of me.”
Lucille is now recovering at home and her family is relieved.
The family said there were over 30 cars that participated in that parade.