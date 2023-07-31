99-year-old trucking company shuts down

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (CNN) – One of the nation’s largest trucking companies is calling it quits, putting 30,000 workers out of a job.

“Yellow Corp” has been in the freight carrier business for 99 years.

But the company halted operations Sunday, after an intense battle with the teamsters union.

The shutdown comes after a federal judge denied Yellow’s attempt to block a unionized strike earlier this month.

The company had warned that a strike could cause it to plunge into bankruptcy.

The union indicated plans to strike after the company missed a pension and healthcare payment deadline for some of its 22,000 unionized workers.

Monday, the teamsters’ president said news of the closure was “unfortunate but not surprising.”

Company officials did not respond to numerous requests for comment Sunday and Monday.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.