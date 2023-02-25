SALEM, Ore. – A bill in Salem could move the Oregon voting age to 16 in local elections.

A public hearing on the bill was held this week.

If it gets through the legislature it would go to Oregon voters as a ballot measure.

The Portland Democrat who introduced it said young people recognize the important decisions being made in our elections and deserve a say.

Opponents said children don’t have the ability to understand the consequences of their action and don’t pay the taxes their vote might require them to.