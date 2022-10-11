ACCESS brings back annual ‘Shoebox Program’ for seniors

MEDFORD, Ore. – ACCESS is gearing up for its annual Shoebox Program during the holidays after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They collect wrapped shoe boxes and gifts for seniors with disabilities or those who are homebound. Boxes include the basics: pillboxes, gloves, brushes, and more. They ask that the lid and box be wrapped separately, so they can include a holiday note.

ACCESS Advancement Director Kellie Battaglia said the organization is happy to be able to bring the program back. “It is so meaningful not only for those who recieve the gifts but also all of our donors who give them.”

Filled shoeboxes can be dropped off at 3630 Aviation Way in Medford Mondays through Fridays from October 17 through November 21.

For more information, visit https://www.accesshelps.org/senior-shoebox-project/.