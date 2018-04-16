Actor Harry Anderson dies at age 65

ASHEVILLE, Calif. (CNN) – Actor Harry Anderson, who became a household name in the 80s and early 90s, has died.
Police said he died at his home in Asheville, North Carolina Monday morning.
According to the Asheville Police Department PIO, officers were called to the home before 8:00 a.m.
Officials said that foul play is not suspected.
Anderson is best known for playing Judge Harry Stone in the popular sitcom “Night Court.”
He received three Emmy nominations for that role.
Anderson also appeared in a number of other TV shows and movies, including “It” and “Tales from the Crypt.”
He was 65-years old.