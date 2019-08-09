Agness man killed in ATV crash

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – A man was killed in an ATV crash near Agness Wednesday.
The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said someone called 911 to report an ATV crash on Foster Bar Road in a rural part of the county. The driver of the ATV was said to be unresponsive.
A medical crew and their helicopter happened to be at a nearby airport training with deputies. They were asked to respond to the Agness area to help with the crash.
When deputies and medical crews arrived, they found the driver of the ATV dead at the scene. He was identified as 48-year-old Michael Warner of Agness. He was the only occupant of the ATV.
Deputies believe Warner was alone in the side-by-side ATV heading to Foster Bar to help set up campsites for his family when the crash happened.
According to the sheriff’s office, they’re investigating whether alcohol and speed could have been contributing factors. Warner was not wearing a seatbelt or helmet.
An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.