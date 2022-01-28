All Jackson County public libraries temporarily closing due to staffing shortages

MEDFORD, Ore. – Every public library in Jackson County will completely shut down for a week due to staffing shortages.

Jackson County Library Services said all 15 branches will temporarily close beginning Monday, January 31. Book drops will be locked and unavailable for returns and due dates will be extended by one week. All library events, including virtual programs, will be postponed or canceled. Libraries will return to service on Monday, February 7.

“The number of positive cases in Jackson County has reached the highest level since the beginning of this pandemic,” said Library Director Kari May. “Unfortunately, the Library does not have the capacity to remain open because of staff shortages. Our hope is that this temporary closure will also help to mitigate the opportunities for this virus to spread.”

JCLS has an extensive digital collection that will remain available at http://www.jcls.org

“Getting our staff healthy and through this peak wave of the Omicron variant is our top priority. The last three weeks have challenged us in unprecedented ways,” said Kari May. “We recognize that libraries play a crucial role in our community, and we look forward to re-opening branches on Monday, February 7.”