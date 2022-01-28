Man sent to prison for sexual abuse charges in Klamath County

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A man will spend over 40 years behind bars for sexual abuse charges.

Court records show that in 2016, Henry Antonio was charged with four counts of first-degree sexual abuse and four counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration. Prosecutors said the crimes took place over a period of several years.

This past December, Antonio was found guilty of all charges.

On January 11, Antonio was sentenced to approximately 40 years in prison. Antonio, now 57 years old, is currently behind bars in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections.