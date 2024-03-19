AllCare Health awards Josephine Co. Chapter of American Legion with $20k

GRANTS PASS, Ore.- AllCare Health awards the Josephine County Chapter of the American Legion with a $20k grant.

The grant funds go towards updating the kitchen of the Grants Pass Post of the American Legion in order to help support food insecure people. This grant is a part of AllCare’s pledge of $2.7 million to improve the health and wellbeing of all Southern Oregon communities. Jennifer Gustafson, Community Engagement Director for AllCare Health, says AllCare made this pledge to the community because it’s a part of it.

“We live here and we invest and we’re a part of what is happening,” Gustafson said, “It’s really important that we support our communities across all sectors”.

Gustafson says with this improved kitchen, volunteers can continue to provide hot meals in a safe location and decrease risks of isolation by supporting a welcoming space.

