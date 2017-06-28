An unusual vacation rental takes guests 40 feet in the sky

Tiller, Ore.– High above the tree tops in Tiller, Oregon sits a home that has become known around the world. For the homeowners it’s a dream come true that they enjoy sharing with others and it’s putting the tiny town on the map.
“People ask me, ‘Wow, did you spend years and years finding this property?’ and I just say, ‘no we just took one afternoon to find it’,” says homeowner Dabney Tompkins.
Peering over the tip of the forest, overlooking the Elk Creek Watershed in Douglas County, with views that seem to go on for as far as the eye can see.
“You can see the lights from Medford, Grants Pass and Canyonville,” says Tompkins husband, Alan Colley.
The couple have found their own little slice of paradise in Tiller, Oregon.
“We drove up here, found the property and said we’ll take it,” says Tompkins.
The two, taken by fire towers and having vacationed in quite a few, wanted to build their own. Their 388 sq. ft. home sits above the rest. 40 feet up to be exact.
“66 steps from the ground up,” Colley explains.
Little did Tompkins and Colley know, others would love their home just as much as they did.
“Every single time I drive up and turn around that corner and see the tower,” says Austin Averett, a house guest, “it feels like coming home.”
Averett first met the couple when she booked at stay at their home in 2015 through AirBNB, a popular vacation rental website.
“You’ve never seen anything like this,” she says.
They first listed the home as a rental in 2014 and much to their surprise and delight it’s quickly become a highly sought after destination.
“When we put it on the website we had a booking within the first hour,” Tompkins says. “Then within two weeks we were full for the season. We stay completely booked at all times.”
For the pair, their remote birds eye view retreat has become more than a home. It’s a place where memories are made.
“We have had seven proposals,” Tompkins exclaims.
And a place where bridges are built.
“Three guys from South Korea were here and they fixed us a Korean dinner,” Tompkins says. “They didn’t speak five words of English and we don’t speak Korean, but the five of us had a grand time together. It was just one of those rare moments. In this little corner of the world 40 feet up in the forest, the world was at peace.”
On the AirBNB site this home is currently the number one “wish-listed” property in the state and number 18 in the entire country. They are completely booked for 2017. Other features include a wood fired hot tub and an outdoor shower.