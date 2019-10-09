Anti-Trump graffiti appears in front of Rep. Greg Walden’s Medford office

MEDFORD, Ore. – Some people arriving for work in downtown Medford Wednesday were greeted with polarizing messages on the sidewalk. Just outside Congressman Greg Walden’s Medford office was some kind of paint with phrases like “IMPEACH TRUMP.”
The vandalism happened early Wednesday morning.
Building owner Jim Wallen said it’s going to be an out-of-pocket expense for the building for clean up the sidewalk. “There’s been damage to the Republican headquarters around the corner,” he said. “We don’t want this escalating. As I said, we have other tenants here in this building and we want their safety to be foremost.”
Medford police believe the writing is written in chalk paint.
The graffiti has yet to be cleaned up. Wallen said their maintenance would look at it later on in the day.
Congressman Walden’s office sent out the following message after learning about the incident: “It’s unfortunate that anyone would think vandalizing someone’s property is an appropriate way to convey their political views. I am sorry that the other organizations that share this building with our office have to also suffer from these immature, inconsiderate, and illegal actions. The Congressman’s Medford office is open to everyone, regardless of their views, and they welcome constituents to come and share their thoughts and concerns. Our staff in Medford is there to assist constituents with issues they face with federal agencies and they stand ready to help all southern Oregonians.”