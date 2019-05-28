Apple introduces new iPod

CUPERTINO, Calif. (CNN) – Apple is releasing its first new iPod in four years.
The tech company released promotional images of the 2019 edition of the iPod touch.
It runs on the A10 Fusion chip, which Apple says makes the iPod run twice as fast as before.
The latest iPod touch can also support group FaceTime calls and augmented reality, and will support the upcoming game subscription service “Apple Arcade.” And the device costs as low as $199.
It’s available to order on the Apple Store and http://www.apple.com and will start appearing in stores later this week.
Back in 2008, Apple sold more than 55 million iPods. But the tech giant stopped releasing iPod sales figures in 2013, and the device is no longer prominently featured on the company’s website and Apple stores.
Yet the iPod remains popular to those seeking an inexpensive alternative to iPhones or iPads.