Applegate Elementary K-3 students move to online learning

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A school district serving rural communities in Jackson and Josephine Counties announced K-3 students attending Applegate Elementary will be learning from home this fall.
On September 2, Three Rivers School District announced COVID-19 infection rates are too high in Jackson County, requiring the Oregon Department of Education to move all students, including kindergarten through third grade, to distance learning.
“As a district and a parent, I’m disappointed with the decision by the Oregon Department of Education,” said Superintendent Dave Valenzuela. “The good news is that Applegate has some amazing teachers who are ready to tackle this latest challenge and give their students a great education online.”
The district said it will provide electronics to affected students.
The first day of school at Applegate Elementary remains Tuesday, September 8.