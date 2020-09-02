CALIFORNIA — Before you head out for labor weekend, don’t forget your fishing pole and tackle box. Saturday is free fishing day in California.
That means you can fish without a sport fishing license. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says other fishing regulations still apply, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures.
This is the second free fishing day in California this year.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.