Home
Saturday is ‘free fishing day’ in California

Saturday is ‘free fishing day’ in California

Local News Regional Top Stories

CALIFORNIA — Before you head out for labor weekend, don’t forget your fishing pole and tackle box. Saturday is free fishing day in California.

That means you can fish without a sport fishing license. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says other fishing regulations still apply, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures.

This is the second free fishing day in California this year.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »