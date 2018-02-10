Applegate Valley fire crew raises money to fight cancer

Applegate Valley, Ore.– A local fire district held a small fundraiser today to help raise money for fighting cancer.
This is all in preparation for a stair climb that 11 of the Applegate Fire District 9 crew members will be a part of in Seattle on March 11th.
For this crew, the cause is very meaningful as one of their own crew members was touched by cancer.
“Clean, sleep, train, run calls together, we’re a big family so when tragedy hits we all come together,” said Jasmine Serabia, a crew member. “Family gets stronger through tragedy so we all pull together and do what we can for each other.”
All money raised will go to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
The crew stationed outside of The Pit Stop Coffee and Snack Shop from 2-6 p.m. with one of their engines, asking for donations from passerby’s and offering fun treats for kids.
If you were unable make it out there and would still like to donate you can visit here.