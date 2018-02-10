Progressive organization holds political forum

Medford, Ore.– Hundreds gathered at a forum in Medford this afternoon to hear from several candidates running for congress.
The organization Our Revolution Southern Oregon hosted the event to introduce the public to progressive candidates opposing Senator Greg Walden in the November 2018 election.
Seven candidates answered questions from the public.
“We try to support economic, social and environmental justice issues with a primary focus on wealth disparity,” said Andy Selis, secretary for Our Revolution Southern Oregon.
Members of the non-profit organization hope to increase turnout for the upcoming elections in order to create what they call a quote “political revolution.”
Congressman Walden’s trip to Southern Oregon this week was canceled due to the shutdown vote.