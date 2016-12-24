Applicants for Jackson Co. Sheriff named

Jackson County, Ore. — Friday’s deadline to apply to fill the shoes of outgoing Jackson County Sheriff corey Falls.
Sheriff Falls told NBC5 News last month that he is leaving the county for a position with Gresham police at the end of the year.
Commissioner Rick Dyer said they have a qualified pool of applicants to select from. “It looks like we’ve got some good candidates and uh, you know the deliberation and process is just about to start when we get the final ones in ”
Sheriff’s Office Captains Nathan Sickler and Dan Penland, Former Sheriff’s Lt. Bob Sergi. JCSO Deputy Ian Lance and William Froehlich have submitted applications.
Former Jackson County Sheriff Mike Winters, who lost to sheriff falls in 2014 and had a rocky relationship with the Sheriff’s Employees Union, also applied.
Commissioners are expected to select the interim sheriff to fill out the remaining two years of Falls’ term early next year.
