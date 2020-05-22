Arbor House renovated and reopened after flood

TALENT, Ore.- Arbor House in Talent has reopened its doors after an accidental flood forced it to shut down several months ago.
The restaurant closed in February so the owners began to rebuild. However, like so many other’s they weren’t expecting coronavirus to be a part of their reopening plans.
Owner Leah Calhoun says they opened the doors for the first time on Tuesday but like all local restaurants is following social distancing rules. Calhoun says it actually worked out well for them undergoing the pandemic because they were already closed.
It’s different now having to reopen with so many rules and regulations for safety but Calhoun is excited to see her community again.
“It’s all wonderful, it’s all a total blessing and ready to get back in a routine even though it is a new normal situation as far as the COVID,” said Calhoun.
The restaurant will have dine-in by reservation only for Tuesday through Saturday. Its also offering take out option during business hours from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
