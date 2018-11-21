Armed robbery suspect sought by Medford police

VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE
MEDFORD, Ore. – Police are asking for help tracking down an armed robber.
According to the Medford Police Department, the robbery happened on November 17 around 11:47 a.m. at the Astro gas station on Riverside Avenue.
MPD shared video footage of the suspect, who appears to be a Caucasian man, about 5’2” to 5’4” tall, in his early 20s. He was wearing all black clothing with a handkerchief covering his face. He was last seen running northbound on Riverside Avenue after the robbery. The suspect was armed with a knife.
Tipsters can earn up to a $1,000 for helping capture the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 541-774-2250. Refer to case number 18-23161.