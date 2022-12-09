Arrests made for criminal mistreatment involving young child

MEDFORD, Ore.– Medford Police responded to a call Saturday December 3rd for a medical emergency involving a young child. The next day, 39-year-old Crystal Marie Thomas and 40-year-old James Paul King II were arrested and lodged at the Jackson County Jail. Listed below are the related criminal charges:
Crystal Marie Thomas
Assault in the 1st Degree
Criminal Mistreatment in the 1st Degree (x3)
Assault 3rd Degree
Tampering with a Witness
James Paul King II
Assault in the 1st Degree
Criminal Mistreatment in the 1st Degree (x3)
Assault in the 3rd Degree
Medford Police were not able to provide any more details on the case.