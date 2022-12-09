Arrests made for criminal mistreatment involving young child

Posted by Derek Strom December 8, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore.– Medford Police responded to a call Saturday December 3rd for a medical emergency involving a young child. The next day, 39-year-old Crystal Marie Thomas and 40-year-old James Paul King II were arrested and lodged at the Jackson County Jail. Listed below are the related criminal charges:   

Crystal Marie Thomas 

Assault in the 1st Degree  

Criminal Mistreatment in the 1st Degree (x3)  

Assault 3rd Degree  

Tampering with a Witness  

  

James Paul King II 

Assault in the 1st Degree   

Criminal Mistreatment in the 1st Degree (x3)  

Assault in the 3rd Degree   

Medford Police were not able to provide any more details on the case.

Derek Strom
