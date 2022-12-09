Medford Police and Fire asking for utility fee increases

MEDFORD, Ore.– Medford Police and Medford Fire talked about their plans to increase service at a city council study session tonight.

The plans include adding 10 patrol officers for MPD and six firefighters.

Medford Fire also wants to add more EMS staff and MPD wants to add three officers to its livability team.

The plans will come with a nearly $2 increase to the public safety utility fee for Medford residents.

Police Chief Justin Ivens said, “this investment by you guys as a council shows that you’re committed to not only the Medford Police Department, but also the safety for the citizens and visitors of Medford.”

The city’s revenue committee also recommended a $1 increase for the public safety utility fee every year for the next six years.

That will go on top of the increase for the police and fire plans if the council votes to accept them.

The council will vote on each plan next week.