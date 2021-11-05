Arrests made in 2 separate Grants Pass crimes

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police in Grants Pass said they had a busy Friday.

Officers said at about 8:30 a.m., 24-year-old Kelsie Wilson held a knife toward a female patron in the Town Center parking lot at the intersection of Northwest 6th Street and Northwest G Street.

According to police, Wilson threatened the female then reached into her purse and took a pack of cigarettes.

When officers arrived at the parking lot, they found Wilson walking away. A knife and pack of cigarettes were recovered.

Wilson was lodged in the Josephine County Jail for robbery, theft, menacing, and unlawful use of a weapon.

At about 11:30 a.m., there was a reported burglary at a home in the 300 block of Northwest Elm Street.

At the scene, police reportedly found 28-year-old Malae Kimack walking out of a home she illegally entered carrying a stolen garden statue. The inside of the home was ransacked and a symbol had been burned into an interior wall, police said.

Kimack was arrested for burglary, criminal mischief, reckless burning, and third-degree theft.

“Friday, November 05, 2021, proved to be a busy day for police officers in the City of Grants Pass,” officers said. “Though rain and cool weather tend to slow some types of crime, these offenders weren’t deterred.”

Grants Pass police thanked the citizens who assisted them in both of the cases.