Medford Rod and Custom Show at Rogue X – First Day

MEDFORD, Ore. – Car Lovers are gathering this weekend in Medford.

The 47th Annual Southern Oregon Rod and Custom Show kicked off Saturday morning inside Rogue X in Medford. With 120 entries ranging from custom builds and vintage restorations to low riders rat rods and motorcycles, the event has something for every car enthusiast.

Selected as one of the top 10 car shows in the nation by Street Rodder Magazine. The event brought out car clubs and hobbyists from all over.

“My favorite part is probably doing the engine builds. That’s something that’s really tedious and I’ve always enjoyed the perfection level. I totally cubulated the frame, replaced all the lower tubes with all scrap metal. I realized that I’ve really got something good on my hands and potential make a show bike and I started just going from there. To come to a show like this with 300 plus cars is definitely a big deal.”

The show continues on Sunday. The doors open at 9am and the event goes until 4pm. Tickets are $15 for adults.

