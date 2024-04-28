Oregon Cheese Festival at Jackson County Expo

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Cheese lover’s from all around flocked to the Jackson County Expo Center Saturday for the Oregon Cheese Festival.

The event, which started in 2007 with just seven cheesemakers, has grown to feature more than 100 vendors filling the floor and balconies of the Expo Center. Artists and specialty producers from Oregon and beyond are displaying and giving out samples. $35 gets you in the door to sample and buy from the gathered vendors. Beverage tasting is available for an additional $15.

Katie Bray from the Oregon Cheese Guild, said, “Tickets still available for Sunday. It’s a great day to come out the crowds are a little smaller, lines are a little shorter. We have people who come every year. They come with their friends, they dress alike, they get dressed up and they just come in with such enthusiasm because for a lot of folks this is the one chance they’re going to have all year to taste a lot of these small producers to meet the makers.”

The Cheese Festival continues Sunday from 11am until 4pm and all ages are welcome Sunday.

