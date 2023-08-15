As heat envelops Oregon, electric utilities urge conservation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — With temperatures expected to reach above 100 degrees for the second straight day on Monday, electric utilities called on their customers to help conserve power to avoid outages.

Demand for electricity is expected to spike over the record-setting, three-day heat wave currently sizzling the Pacific Northwest, and John Farmer, a spokesman for Portland General Electric, said everyone has a role to play.

“We are really encouraging customers to reduce energy usage during what we call the peak times of the day,” he said, noting that the biggest demand usually comes between 5 and 10 p.m., when many people come home from work and crank up their air conditioners.

There are three big ways people can help conserve power, Farmer said.

He recognized that air conditioning is a safety issue with temperatures in the triple digits, but he said that residents should consider bumping up the temperature in their homes to help relieve some of the stress on the power grid.

The utility also stressed that it was important not to cool homes when no one is there and to limit cooling to rooms that are in use.

Secondly, residents should be mindful of when they use major appliances like washers, dryers and dishwashers. Limiting appliance use to before 5 p.m. or after 10 p.m. is an easy way to ease some of the burden on the grid.