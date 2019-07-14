Asante Three Rivers holds groundbreaking on new building

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– A groundbreaking ceremony at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center celebrated the beginning of construction for a new emergency department.
After helping thousands of patients in Josephine County, the hospital says its time to expand in order to improve patient care and work with more people. The new facility is set to double the size of the emergency department and increase the number of patients seen each year.
“It will help with getting patients taken care of sooner,” said Win Howard, CEO of Asante Three Rivers. “It’ll help improve the overall care that we have. We’re very focused on taking care of our community and this project will help us improve that today and well into the future.”
The project is expected to cost $12.7 million and is set to be complete by the fall of 2020.
