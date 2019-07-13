53rd Children’s Festival kicks off Saturday at Britt Gardens

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Saturday kicks off the 53rd year of the Children’s Festival held at the Britt Gardens in Jacksonville.
The three-day event for kids of all ages includes more than 30 of hands-on art, craft and science stations along with live performances and a book drive.
Admission is $3.00 per person and goes to benefit the Storytelling Guild, a non-profit, dedicated to connecting children with the joys of reading.
Three sessions over a three-day period:
Saturday, July 13: 4:30-8:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 14: 4:30-8:30 p.m.
Monday, July 15: 9:30 a.m.-1:00p.m.
2019 Children’s Festival Map:
Britt Gardens
350 S 1st St, Jacksonville, Oregon
For more information visit Storytellingguild.org
