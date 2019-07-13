Home
53rd Children’s Festival kicks off Saturday at Britt Gardens

53rd Children’s Festival kicks off Saturday at Britt Gardens

Top Stories , , , , , ,

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. —  Saturday kicks off the 53rd year of the Children’s Festival held at the Britt Gardens in Jacksonville.

The three-day event for kids of all ages includes more than 30 of hands-on art, craft and science stations along with live performances and a book drive.

Admission is $3.00 per person and goes to benefit the Storytelling Guild, a non-profit, dedicated to connecting children with the joys of reading.

 

Three sessions over a three-day period:

Saturday, July 13: 4:30-8:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 14: 4:30-8:30 p.m.
Monday, July 15: 9:30 a.m.-1:00p.m.

2019 Children’s Festival Map:

Britt Gardens
350 S 1st St, Jacksonville, Oregon

For more information visit Storytellingguild.org

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »