Ashland area transient indicted for August 30 stabbing

Posted by Taylar Ansures September 5, 2023

ASHLAND, Ore. – An Ashland area transient was indicted Tuesday for assault and unlawful use of a weapon related to a stabbing on August 30.

According to Ashland Police Department, Thai Webb, 45, is accused of stabbing another transient inside a motor home in a public parking area near North Mountain Park.

Police say Webb and the victim were arguing right before Webb stabbed the victim multiple times.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Webb fled the scene before officers arrived, but was arrested by Ashland police the following day.

Webb remains in custody on a $100,000 bond.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Taylar Ansures
View More Posts
Taylar Ansures is a producer and reporter for NBC5 News. Taylar is from Redding, California and went to California State University, Chico. After graduating, she joined KRCR News Channel 7 in Redding as a morning producer. She moved to Southern Oregon in 2022 to be closer to family and became KTVL News 10’s digital producer. Taylar is currently finishing her Master's Degree in Professional Creative Writing through the University of Denver. In her free time, Taylar frequents independent bookstores and explores hiking trails across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
Producer/Reporter
Skip to content