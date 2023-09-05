Ashland area transient indicted for August 30 stabbing

ASHLAND, Ore. – An Ashland area transient was indicted Tuesday for assault and unlawful use of a weapon related to a stabbing on August 30.
According to Ashland Police Department, Thai Webb, 45, is accused of stabbing another transient inside a motor home in a public parking area near North Mountain Park.
Police say Webb and the victim were arguing right before Webb stabbed the victim multiple times.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Webb fled the scene before officers arrived, but was arrested by Ashland police the following day.
Webb remains in custody on a $100,000 bond.
